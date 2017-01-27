Seychellois Bernard Camille to handle Ghana's AFCON quarter-final clash against DR Congo

Bernard Camille, from the Seychelles, will be the centre referee for Ghana's quarter-final match against DR Congo on Sunday at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match will be played at the Stade de Oyem.

The 41-year-old is familiar with Ghana after handling their opener at the 2015 Nations Cup against Senegal in Equatorial Guinea where they lost 2-1.

He will be making his third consecutive appearance at the Nations Cup after debuting at the 2013 finals staged in South Africa.

