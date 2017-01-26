Schalke O4 sign Daniel Calliguiri as BabaRahman replacement

Bundesliga giants Shalke O4 are set to sign Wolfsburg winger Daniel Calaguiri as a replacement for injured Baba Rahman according to reports in Germany.

According to the reports, Calaguiri will be joining at an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old winger will formally pen a contract until June 2020 upon completion of his medical.

The Gelsenkirchen side had initially planned to bring in Caligiuri at the end of the season, but opted to complete the transfer earlier following Baba Rahman's knee injury.

"We have signed a versatile player who is capable on both the left and right wings and knows the Bundesliga well," commented sporting director Christian Heidel.

"After the injury to Abdul Rahman Baba we found ourselves needing another player in that position, so we decided to bring forward the deal which was initially arranged for the summer."

Caligiuri started his professional career at Freiburg and in 2013 joined Wolfsburg, where he made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

Baba Rahman has been ruled out for seven months of due to an injury he picked while he was on national duty at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

