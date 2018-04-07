Sharani Zuberu named Dreams FC Player of the Month Award of Match

Budding striker Sharani Zuberu has been named Dreams FC Player of the Month of March.

The club's No. 7 shirted man has been in devastating form, scoring two in four games and winning two most valuable player awards.

His performances have earned him a call-up into the national under-20 team the Black Satellites.

Zuberu has also been nominated for the Ghana Premier League player for the month of March, where he competes with WAFA's Aminu Mohammed and Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

