"She was my everything"- Ghana legend Sulley Muntari yet to accept his mum's death

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari says he is yet to accept his mother's passing after over a year of her death.

Hajia Kande, Muntari's mother passed on on May 31, 2021 after a short illness.

His mother is known for her support of her son and will famously remembered for backing Muntari during the 2014 World Cup fiasco.

"I haven't accepted it yet. I don't think I will because she took a huge part of me. She was my everything, she is my everything and now she has given me the strength to take care of my siblings which I was ready for," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.

The former Inter and AC Milan star returned to Ghana after an illustrious career abroad to play for Hearts of Oak in the domestic league.

Although he is yet to retire, Muntari prefers to stay away from the game competitively as he spends more time with family.