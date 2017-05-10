Shilla Alhassan warns Kotoko in-coming coach Steve Pollack to be wary of his technical team

Former Asante Kotoko team manager Shilla Alhassan has made some shocking revelations about the club amidst their slump in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Alhassan was appointed as the team’s manager of the Porcupine Warriors on the eve of the campaign before he was sacked for an unknown reason.

Few days ago, Zdravko Lugarusic, who was sacked by the club after just eleven games into the season made a shocking statement that he was not responsible for the sacking of another erstwhile interim coach Michael Osei.

The Reds have gone seven-game winless run in the league campaign and have swooped for Berekum Chelsea coach Steve Pollack to help disentangle them form their plight.

In an interview with Kumasi based Adehye3 FM, Alhassan disclosed that, “What I observed at my time with the technical team was that there were gossips at the club and if Pollack is to be appointed, management must have wary of all these gossips in the technical team.”

“Some things must be done right if management wants to grind results. For instance, Ablordey was the assistant coach, physical trainer and even a team manager and that was very wrong.”

Kotoko’s next league game is against Tema Youth at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)