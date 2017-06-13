SHOCK: Referee Issaka Afful handed four-match ban despite video evidence

Rising referee Issaka Afful has been handed a four-match by the Ghana Football Association for awarding two penalties against Asante Kotoko in their 2-1 defeat at Medeama back in April.

His assistant one Kwesi Brobbey also copped a the same match ban.

The Match Review Panel concluded that, their judgments or decisions in that particular match was below standard.

The ban took effective from match day 16. A letter dated May 30, 2017; signed by the GFA’s Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante noted with disappointment:

''After [a] careful study of the report of the GFA Match Review Committee, the Executive Committee has approved the recommendation stated in the report on the above-mentioned match that; Referee Issaka Afful and his Assistant [One], Kwesi Brobbey are banned for four matches from match day 16.''

Watch the penalties awarded against Asante Kotoko in their 2-1 defeat at Medeama in the Ghana Premier League:

