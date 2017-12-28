SHOCK: West Ham fans want club's top scorer Andre Ayew sold in January

West Ham United fans want Andre Ayew sold, after his performance against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Ayew was selected to start for West Ham against the Cherries, but he failed to impress.

The Ghanian international missed some gilt-edged chances, as West Ham picked up a 3-3 draw on the south coast.

Ayew now faces a huge battle win the support of West Ham’s fans, as criticism of his performances mounts.

David Moyes has picked Ayew regularly, but with Javier Hernandez now back fit, there is growing pressure on the Scottish boss to stop selecting the 28-year-old.

Ayew is actually West Ham’s top scorer this season, after netting six times in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Whether Moyes will ignore the growing pressure on him to drop Ayew in the coming weeks, remains to be seen.

West Ham are next in action on January 2nd, when they take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium.

