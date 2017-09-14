SHOCKER: Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar caught celebrating his club Porto's DEFEAT in UEFA Champions League - Video

PORTO striker Vincent Aboubakar celebrated the Portuguese club's UEFA Champions League DEFEAT against Besiktas last night – by rejoicing with the Turkish club’s players in their dressing room.

The Cameroon star made a shocking show of where his loyalties lie – having shone on loan for Besiktas last season.

Aboubakar was not in the Porto squad as they lost the Champions League group opener 3-1 in Portugal.

But the way he readily joined in the Besiktas party is sure to shock not just his club but football across Europe.

The 25-year-old smiles and gives a thumbs-up sign as Besiktas players laugh in a video posted on Twitter.

Perhaps they themselves could not quite believe what Aboubakar was doing.

But a cheeky message was planted across the video: “My brother @vincentaboubakarofficial09… I miss him.”

He was also a wanted man throughout the summer – but for a different reason.

Swansea and Newcastle were among Premier League teams sniffing around, with talk of a £9million deal.

French side Rennes were also briefly tipped to nab him - before being scared off by his reported £2.5m annual pay.

Everton are also thought to be long-time admirers.

And many were surprised when the £75m sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United was not followed up with a bid for the ex-Lorient frontman.

Aboubakar has hit 22 goals in 47 games for Porto.

And he was a fans' favourite at Besiktas as he netted 12 times in 27 matches.

Watch video of Vincvent Aboubakar celebrating his team's defeat

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)