SHOCKER: Ghana assistant coach George Boateng lands World Cup punditry role while working for Black Stars

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has agreed to join the beIN SPORTS team during the World Cup, shocking Ghaanains just a month before the start of the global tournament.

Qatar-owned beIN SPORTS has invested millions of dollars in World Cup coverage, and they have revealed their punditry team for the tournament, which includes George Boateng, who will be on the Ghana bench assisting head coach Otto Addo.

The former Netherlands international joined Ghana's technical team in March and helped the country qualify for the World Cup. In August, he resigned as Aston Villa U23 coach, claiming he needed to focus on his work with the Black Stars.

"Ghana Assistant Coach George Boateng will also join the beIN SPORTS team during the tournament," beIN SPORTS wrote on their website as they announced their FIFA World Cup line-up which is led by Kaka.

George Boateng is one of the Black Stars' assistant coaches, along with Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the team's first assistant, and former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, who serves as a technical advisor.

George Boateng is probably confident that this job will not interfere with his work with the Black Stars, who are in a difficult group.

Black Stars will have to be at their best in a group containing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay to progress to the knockout stage.