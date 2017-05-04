SHOCKER: Hearts of Oak are behind Ashittey Ollenu's injury woes, claims Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Asampong Taylor claims his former employers are responsible for the injury woes of Asante Kotoko promising winger, Ashittey Ollenu.

Ollenu rejected a contract renewal from the Accra-based club to join arch rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer in the off season.

The 22-year old started his Kotoko career on a bright note with some breathtaking display to the delight of the Porcupine faithful.

However, the former U-20 winger has been in and out of the team with a niggling injury, which is threatening to curtailed his Porcupine career.

And Charles Taylor believes Ollenu's persistent injury could be a handiwork of his former employers as they aim to end his footballing career prematurely after his decision to cross carpet to their fierce rivals.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM, Taylor said, '' I can say without mincing a word that Hearts of Oak are behind Ollenu Ashitey's injury."

''Ollenu needs to react quickly in curbing this unpleasant injury situation in his playing career. He should either resort to a serious training or embark on a spiritual work by seeking for a divine intervention from an abling man of God."

''Things could move from bad to worse if Ollenu fails to act quickly in arresting this predicament in his playing career,'' he noted.

The former Hearts of Oak cult figure continued: ''They [Hearts of Oak] are a club one needs to be very cautious with as they are capable of destroying people's careers.''

''If you a player plying trade with them and it happens that you want to move to Kotoko knowing very well that you are one of their outstanding players, they will do everything possible to cripple you down with bad spirit.''

''We have some evil men in their midst who always met out such wicked treatments to players who would want to join Kotoko from Hearts of Oak.''

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)