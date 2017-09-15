Showbiz: Muntari pushed me to Miss Universe Ghana - Menaye

The popular saying goes like “behind every successful man is a woman” but the script is the other way around for Menaye Donkor-Muntari whose husband, footballer, Sulley Muntari was the driving force behind her taking charge of the Miss Universe Ghana franchise.

Organisers of this year’s Miss Universe Ghana, MALZ Promotions, have been praised for the excellent event they put up, which was also pleasantly scandal free and most of the credit is going to Menaye, for taking up the challenge. Perhaps though, some of the credit should be reserved for Sulley.

She tells Graphic Showbiz, “Sulley was actually the one who pushed me to take up the franchise which had been dormant for about two to three years. He said, ‘Menaye, I don’t see anyone doing this other than you, so go for it,” she said.

With that vote of confidence, Menaye who is a former Miss Universe (2004), started the process to acquire it. Using the good relationship she had with the Miss Universe organisation as a buffer, she got in touch and after a meeting or two in New York, the franchise was hers.

That support from her husband is not one sided though as Menaye has also been supportive of Sulley throughout his career and many club changes. “We are there for each other. I go to most of his games and support other things he does and he also does same for me.”

After acquiring the rights, the next stage was how to conduct the pageant to ensure it was given the shine it needed. “My team and I had two months to plan everything. We had some options to consider; one was whether to handpick a queen and the other was to go through a process, like the whole nine yards and select the best candidate,” she said.

The investment into this second option was big but she is happy at how everything turned out. For a first timer, one would have expected a lot of challenges but it was done with a great deal of ease and as Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quashie puts it, it was near perfect.

Source: Graphic Showbiz

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)