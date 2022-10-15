Sierra Leone striker Musah Noah Kamara attempts suicide because of his wife

Sierra Leone national team forward Musah Noah Kamara is reported to have stabbed himself in an attempted suicide.

The Leone stars striker was rushed to the Bo Government hospital.

According to reports from the locals who saved him, he attempted suicide because of his wife.

The Leone stars striker had earlier in the week posted a video on social media requesting all Sierra Leoneans to help him beg his wife so that they can stay together peacefully.

He acknowledged in the video that he had hurt his wife and asked for forgiveness saying that he greatly loves his wife.

Since the video didn’t solve his marital problems, the player took matters into his own hands by trying to kill himself.

Recently, Musa Tombo Kamara abandoned his contract with Libyan champions Al Ittihad Tripoli a few days after signing with them.

He disclosed that he was feeling insecured in Libya. He also went viral in 2019 when he terminated his contract with a Swedish second-tier club because he said the weather was too cold.

Kamara, 22, was fired by Bo Rangers on September 1, 2022, due to what the club claimed to be negligence of established standards of good morals and sportsmanship.

He has been suspended by the Sierra Leone Football Association