Simba SC defender Kwasi Asante recognized in Tanzania with public bus inscription

Simba SC Ghanaian defender Kwasi Asante has his name written on buses in Tanzania.

It is a sign of recognizing his outstanding performance in the Tanzanian elite division.

Asante who joined the Azam Sports Federation champions in December 2017 has been in superb form and an integral part of the club's successes so far.

The former Lipuli FC captain has scored about seven goals from defence to aid Simba SC maintain their fine form this season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have opened a nine points lead at the top of the Tanzanian Premier League with seven games to end the season.

