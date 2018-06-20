Singer loses $800K in valuables in World Cup theft

Colombian singer Maluma has had nearly $800,000 worth of valuables stolen from his hotel room in Moscow while he is in Russia to support his national team at the World Cup, according to reports in Russia.

An intruder who posed as Maluma's guest stole a number of valuables, including a Louis Vuitton bag, 11 luxury watches, various items of Cartier jewellery and 10 glasses studded with diamonds and pearls, two police sources told RBC.

Moscow police opened an investigation into suspected theft on Tuesday, both RBC and Interfax reported, quoting a source as saying he had been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel near the Kremlin.

According to TASS, which also cited a police source, an individual was given a duplicate of the electronic key card in order to enter Maluma's room.

De camino a SARANSK. Hoy acompañamos finalmente a nuestra selección COLOMBIA ????????!! ????????❤

A spokeswoman for the hotel gave no details of the incident but told Reuters that an investigation was underway.

When asked for confirmation by ESPN, Russian police refused to offer any details.

Maluma, who is one of the biggest names in Latin music, was in Saransk on Tuesday to watch Japan defeat Colombia 2-1.

Information from ESPN FC Russia correspondent Artur Petrosyan, Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this report.

Source: espn.co.uk