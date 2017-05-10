Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Sirius IF star Kingsley Sarfo believes he can do more after Player of the Month gong

Published on: 10 May 2017
Kingsley Sarfo

Sirius IF star Kingsley Sarfo says there is more in his tank after winning the Player of the Month in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The 22-year-old was awarded on Monday after scoring three goals in the month including a historic double against Djurgårdens IF on the opening weekend.

He beat competition from Malmo FF's Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF's Magnus Eriksson.

''I'm very grateful to be player of the month in Allsvenskan. It's a good debut in the league. It is difficult compared to the Superettan but I make no big deal of it,'' Sarfo told allsvenskan.se

''I do my best and it feels good, but there is more to take off.''

