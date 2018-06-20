IK Sirius responds to Malmö FF contact over Kingsley Sarfo’s compensation

Sirius FF chairman Ove Sjöblom has confirmed that they have responded to contact made by Malmo FF for a review of the contract they signed to purchase Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo.

Sarfo joined Malmo FF in a record deal from IK Sirius last summer following his impressive display for Sirius FF.

But the 23-year-old's stay in the Malmo was engulfed in legal cases and was handed a two years, eight months jail sentence a fortnight ago after being found guilt of defilement.

In the wake of his jail, Malmö FF announced that it intends to act against Sirius after the sale of Kingsley Sarfo last summer - which Sirius have responded to their first contact.

"For Sirius Football, I have responded to Malmö and after that it has been status quo," says Sirius chairman Ove Sjöblom, who says he answered Malmö quite soon after the club turned to Sirius a week ago.

"I can not speculate about that, I do not know how Malmö thinks. We have answered what they wrote and right now we do nothing. We'll see what happens," Ove Sjöblom said after he was asked of the way forward for both sides as they try to find amicable solution to the issue.

Sarfo will be deported to Ghana after serving the jail term.