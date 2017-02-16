Six Ghanaian footballers' haircuts that will be declared 'unethical hair' by UAE FA

Following the recent declaration of Asamoah Gyan’s hairstyle as unethical in the United Arab Emirates, GHANAsoccernet takes a look at Ghanaian players who could face similar charges in they ply their trade in the Arab world.

The Ghana captain is one of 46 players to have were found to have breached Arabian Gulf League rules on inappropriate hairstyles.

Ghanaian players like John Boye, Harrison Afful, Dominic Oduro, Christian Atsu and Samuel Tetteh could also be found guilty of the same charges if they ply their trade in the UAE.

Christian Atsu

The Ghana winger who plays for Newcastle is one of the few Ghanaian players with a stylish hairstyle which will not be permitted in the UAE.

Harrison Afful

Playing for Columbus Crew, Harrison Afful's funny hairstyle can only be allowed in Europe and in other leagues but for the UAE league. It may not appear weird but it is when it appears in that part of the world.

Dominic Oduro

Perhaps the craziest hairstyle by a Ghanaian player. The Montreal Impact striker has dreadlocks on his eagle-head hairstyle.

Edwin Gyimah

The Orlando Pirates defender has one of the most fascinating hairstyles among Ghanaian players.

Samuel Tetteh

The former WAFA forward could also land in trouble in the UAE with his new hairstyle playing for Red Bull Salsburg in Austria.

John Boye

Another casualty on the unethical hairstyle would have been John Boye, a close pal of Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan. His hairstyle is almost the same as that of Asamoah Gyan.

