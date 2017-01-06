Slaven Bilic confirms club is looking to sign a replacement for AFCON bound Andre Ayew

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed he is looking to sign a proven goal scorer to soften the blow of losing Andre Ayew to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hammers have struggled for goals this season and have struggled to reach the heights of last season.

And their record signing Andre Ayew has been unable to crack the whip so far before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The chairman is trying really hard to get some players, if it's going to be possible, in positions we think we need. I'm not going to talk about names in public.

"(Defoe) has the things that are the most important in a football games - that's goals. He scored them last season, he was probably the main reason they stayed up, and then he continues to do the same this season, scoring again.

"In every game he is having chances and most of the chances he is converting into goals. He is an excellent player, of course."

Another forward on Bilic's radar is Brentford hot-shot Scott Hogan, who has hit 14 goals in the Championship this term.

"Scott is a good player, I've watched him a few times," added Bilic.

"He is scoring goals, he is very sharp, very quick, and a really good finisher. He does it in the Championship. He is really young, a really good prospect.

"But Hogan is not on our roster so that is it, basically."

