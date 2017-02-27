Slaven Bilic heaps praise on West Ham star Andre Ayew

Slaven Bilic has backed Andre Ayew to rediscover his very best form after the forward scored his second goal for West Ham against Watford on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers from Swansea in the summer for a club record £20.5m fee, but was ruled out for two months in August after suffering a thigh injury on his debut away at Chelsea.

The Ghana international climbed off the bench to pull parity for the side at Vicarage Road.

And manager Slaven Bilic has heaped praise on the West African insisting he will come good.

“We have to praise Ayew from the bench. He got a big injury in his first game against Chelsea,” Bilic said.

“He has come back from the African Cup and is looking back to his best.

“We have enough quality and we showed that today.”

Ayew has admitted the opening day injury suffered at Chelsea has affected his campaign.

