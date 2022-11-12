Slavko Matic keeps telling us to believe in ourselves - Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako says head coach Slavko Matic has urged them to remain calm and believe in themselves.

Under the Serbian, Hearts have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and have now risen to the top half of the table with eight points.

Though the club is yet to hit top gear, the head coach has communicated to his players things will get better with time.

"It wasn’t easy in our game with Bibiani. There are one or two lapses which we the players know that we need to do more,” Awako said.

“He [Slavko Matic] keeps telling us we shouldn't worry but we will get there but we should keep believing in ourselves.”

Hearts will face Karela United in their next league game on Sunday hoping to take home all three points before the World Cup break.