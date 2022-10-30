Slavko Matic off to winning start as Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak cane from behind to beat Bibiani GoldStars in coach Slavko Matic’s first game in charge of the Ghanaian giants.

The Phobians were aided by a moment of madness on the part of GoldStars goalkeeper Joseph Baah and spectacular free kick by Gladson Awako.

GoldStars stunned Hearts of Oak after just nine minutes with forward Prince Owusu beating Richmond Ayi, who was way off his line, with a shot from outside the box.

GoldStars held on until the second half, when everything fell apart. Their goalkeeper was sent off for hitting Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching.

The sending off affected them and with a man advantage Hearts of Oak staged a comeback led by Matic’s first substitute Isaac Mensah who slotted home from close range.

Eight minutes later, Awako scored an eye-catching free kick as Hearts of Oak earned their first win of the season and the give coach Matic a great start to his tenure.

The Serbian was appointed earlier this month and promised to win trophies. The club sacked Samuel Boadu, who won four trophies in two seasons, claiming they wanted a new direction and are confident experienced Matic is the right man.