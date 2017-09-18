Snubbed Agyeman Badu reveals good relationship with Kwesi Appiah

Turkey-based Emmanuel Agyemang Badu claims his relationship with Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is healthy despite his absence from the national team.

Badu is having a brilliant season with Bursaspor where he is on-loan from Italian side Udinese.

Talks of a rift have popped up in the media as the midfielder has been overlooked despite his rich vein of form but being consistently overlooked for national team duty so far.

But the midfielder has wasted little time in coming up to pour cold water on the germinating issue which could damage their relationship.

”I can never have a problem with Coach Kwesi Appiah, It won’t even happen because I know the advantages I have had from the man with the kind of advice he gives me,” badu said

“Even if you try to create controversy between us there is no way I will give you room to operate.”

