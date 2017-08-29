Snubbed Edwin Gyimah still backing the Black Stars to secure World Cup 2018 ticket

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah is backing the Black Stars to do the business against the Red Devils of Congo and go all the way to over power Egypt before reaching the World Cup in Russia.

Ghana will face Congo in the first leg in Kumasi before travelling to Brazaville for the second leg.

At the time of their game they will be hoping that Egypt trip against Uganda in Kampala at least to give them some slight hope of still being in the race for the ticket for the Russia World Cup.

Edwin Gyimah who has for a long time been a part of the national team but looks from the outside now says he is hoping that the team has enough in their tank to cross the line.

"I am backing offcourse the Black Stars because the team is full of quality and we can still pull it off," Gyimah said

"I am going to be praying for them so that we get the luck we need to compliment our efforts."

