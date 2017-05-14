Sogndal star Gilbert Koomson bags first career hat-trick in heavy Norwegian top-flight win

Striker Gilbert Koomson scored a first career hat-trick as Sogndal thrashed Kwesi Appiah’s Viking 4-0 at home on Saturday night in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Koomson, 22, has now scored four goals in eight league matches but his club are 13th on the table.

The Ghana international fired in a half volley under just one minute of play to give his side an early lead.

Koomson added the second after 38 minutes when he went on a solo run before curling in a beautiful left foot.

In the second half, he completed the treble by putting away a penalty in the 69th minute

Martin Ramsland completed the demolition exercise with the fourth goal on 87 minutes.

Koomson’s countryman Kwesi Appiah, who is loan from Crystal Palace, played the first half for Viking.

