Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei miss out on CAF Super Cup with TP Mazembe

Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei were on the losing side with TP Mazembe in the CAF Super Cup after a 1-0 reverse to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Ghanaian duo were named in the starting line up and lasted the entire duration at the Loftus Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns needed an 83rd minute penalty from Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento to win their first Super Cup.

This was after Kekana was adjudged to have been tackled from behind by Mazembe defender Issama Mpeko.

