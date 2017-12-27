Solomon Asante and Yaw Frimpong earn praise from Congolese giants TP Mazembe

DR Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe have heaped praises on Ghanaian duo Solomon Asante and Yaw Frimpong for helping the side attain their ambitions during their stay with the club.

The duo have left the Ravens following their expiration of their contracts earlier this month.

Mazembe officially confirmed the release of the Ghanaian duo with Asante joining Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League, after joining the former African Champions in 2013 from Berekum Chelsea.

Yaw Frimpong on the other hand joined from Asante Kotoko in the same year.

“The two Ghanaian internationals have greatly helped the team reach its goals in the national league, the CAF Cup and also in the Champions League.

“The TPM would like to thank these great champions and wish them the best for the rest of their careers,” the club said.

