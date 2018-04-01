Solomon Asante becomes first Phoenix Rising FC player to score in his first three matches

Solomon Asante has become the first Phoenix Rising FC player to score in his first three matches.

He was brought down and dusted himself to convert from 12 yards to send Reno FC goalkeeper Kyle Ihn the wrong way.

Asante joined the USL after leaving DR Congo side TP Mazembe where he won domestic and continental titles.

He has risen to become of the team with former Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba injured.

Rising FC will host Real Monarchs Salt Lake City on 7 April 2018.

