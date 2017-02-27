Solomon Asante grabs an assist for TP Mazembe against Don Bosco

Ghana international Solomon Asante again grabbed an assist for his Congolese side TP Mazembe when they beat Don Bosco over the weekend.

The Ghanaian is enjoying some sort of a renaissance this year after pulling the strings to ensure his side picked up all three point against nemesis Don Bosco.

Asante, diminutive yet hard working went through three players before serving the ball on the plate for Traore to finish.

Daniel Nii Adjei lasted 45 minutes while Yaw Frimpong was unused by the Ravens.

Gladson Awako who is on loan at Don Bosco also featured for 67 minutes in the game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)