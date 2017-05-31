Solomon Asante insists he deserves to be named SWAG footballer of the year

Sports Writers Association of Ghana player of the year, Solomon Asante says he deserved the award and that he had an outstanding season with his club, TP Mezembe.

The former Berekum Chelsea player beat off competition from West Ham’s Andre Ayew and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey.

“When you look at the year in review, I had a good season with my club. I won the confederations cup, the league and the super cup. All these shows I had a good season.It was one of the best season I ever had soi deserve the award,” he told Happy FM.

“When the season came to an end at TP Mezembe, I was rewarded at the club for giving the best pass at Mezembe. This all shows I had a phenomenal season."

