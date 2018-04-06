Solomon Asante nominated for USL Player of the Month award for March

Solomon Asante has been named in a five-man shortlist for the USL Player of the Month award for March.

The Phoenix Rising star opened the season on a three-game goal-scoring streak to help Phoenix post a 2-0-1 record.

His outstanding strike which helped in Rising FC’s 4-0 win against OKC Energy FC landed on the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10.

Asante's competitors are Kharlton Belmar (Swope Park Rangers), Thomas Enevoldsen (Orange County SC), Jorge Herrera (Charlotte Independence) and Evan Newton (FC Cincinnati).

Voting in the USL Player of the Month Award will be conducted by the following three voting bodies:

A fan vote on USLSoccer.com will comprise 51 percent of the poll. The fan vote will run through Monday, April 9.

The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 25 percent of the poll.

The USL National Media Panel’s ballots comprise 24 percent of the poll.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, April 12.

