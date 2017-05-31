Solomon Asante not disappointed by latest Black Stars snub

TP Mezembe winger Solomon Asante says he is not worried by the lack of call up into the Black Stars team despite having a tremendous season with his club.

Ghana will play the United States and Mexico in friendly games and an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Asante was who is one of the in form players on the African continent was overlooked but says he is not so much bothered.

“It’s no problem that I was ommitted from the squad. God Knows best and if you remember I was not part of the world cup squad andpeople complained but when the opportunity came and I was part of the team that went to the Africa Cup in 2015 you saw what happened,we came second,” he told Happy FM.

“There are a lot of players here in Ghana and everybody is doing well for their club and the coach has a plan for every game.Perhaps, his plans won’t suit my play now but I hope in future I will be part of his plans."

