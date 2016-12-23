Solomon Asante set to quit TP Mazembe after refusing contract extension

TP Mazembe star Solomon Asante is reported to have refused a contract renewal which expires at the end of the season.

Asante was transferred to the Ravens in 2013 after excelling with the Ghana Premier League side in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana international wants a change and has decided not to continue serving the club.

Asante, 26, is one of the decorated players on the continent after winning both the Champions League and Confederation Cup with the Lubumbashi-based side.

