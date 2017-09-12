Some quick reasons why Aston Villa should play Albert Adomah against Middlesbrough

Albert Adomah has played just 72 minutes of Championship football for Aston Villa so far this season.

He has been restricted to a 59 minute substitute appearance in the defeat to Cardiff City and a 13-minute run out in the loss at Reading.

Other than that there have been starts in both Carabao Cup victories over Colchester and Wigan Athletic.

Adomah would be the first to admit he was not at his best in the Championship cameos, but in his most recent game against Wigan he capped an encouraging 90 minute performance with a superb goal - and a headstand.

He was subsequently an unused substitute for the 1-1 league draw at Bristol City and didn't even make the matchday squad for Saturday's stalemate with Brentford.

With his former club Middlesbrough in town on Tuesday night should the 29-year-old wideman be involved again?

