South-Africa based Bernard Morrison wants to see out his Orlando Pirates contract

Orlando Pirates’ Bernard Morrison says that he is focused on getting his chance to play for the team, rather than wanting to leave.

Following an unsuccessful first season with the Soweto giants due to lack of game time, Morrison has been linked with a move away from the club.

There have been rumours in recent weeks that the Ghanaian midfielder could possibly make a move back to his former club, AS Vita.

“I’ve seen stories like that before, but no one has approached me or told me anything about it. I’m still a Pirates player,” Morrison told Soccer Laduma.

“I have a contract with Pirates and my aim is to stay here until I finish my contract. That is what I’m focusing on right now,” said the 24-year-old.

Despite hardly featuring for Pirates in their official Absa Premiership games in the 2016/17 season, Morrison says he wants to stay with the club for the duration of his contract.

“Yes, I have a contract with them. I’m not thinking about going anywhere. I still have a number of years (in my contract) and I see myself as a Pirates player. I have to be here,” Morrison commented in edition 1024 of Soccer Laduma.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)