South Africa based Lawrence Lartey getting sleepless nights because of AshGold’s form

Former Ashanti Gold skipper Lawrence Lartey has revealed he is keeping an eye on whatever is going on at Obuasi and its giving him sleepless nights.

The Miners are bottom of the Ghana Premier League table heading into the last game of the first round.

The former Champions will need a blistering second half of the season to escape the claws of relegation.

Lartey says his former sides mysterious season is giving him sleepless nights.

“I am struggling to understand how things are ongoing out there but I hope they get it right,” Lartey said

“Sometimes I can sleep because of it and I can only pray for them.”

