South Africa side Kaizer Chiefs look to sign Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed

South Africa side Kiazer Chiefs show interest Asante Kotoko Awal Mohammed.

Ghana and Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed could return to South Africa with a reunion with Steve Komphela on the cards.

The tall and agile defender has done a 360 and now plays in the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko.

Chiefs have leaked in goals and Komphela is looking to knuckle down and fight for the PSL title next season.

Awal was a key cog in Komphela’s Maritzburg side that was famed for its tight defense.

It will be a win win situation with Chiefs looking for quality and Awal seeking a return to the rainbow nation.

