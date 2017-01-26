South Africa top flight match postponed over Gyimah's role for Ghana at AFCON

The Absa Premiership fixture between BidVest Wits and Orlando Pirates scheduled for February 3 has been postponed due to the commitment of some players playing in the Cup of Nations.

Pirates announced the move via their Twitter feed on Wednesday, the second time the game has been moved this season.

The reason for the switch of date is that Pirates’ Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah has qualified with his side for the quarterfinals of the African Nations Cup finals, which will make him potentially unavailable to play for The Buccaneers.

He has been a key figure for the side this season.

The Absa Premiership will now resume in 2017 on February 7 when Wits host Ajax Cape Town, among four games to be played on the day.

