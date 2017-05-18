South African giants Orlando Pirates set to release Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison is set to be shown the exit at Orlando Pirates. The 23-year-old is leaving the club after just a season at the club. Widespread reports in South Africa claim, the player's off-field issues coupled with lack of commitment at training has been his undoing. The Bucs are seeking to offload him as part of a major clear-out.

"Morrison is one of the top earners at the club but he has been disappointing," said the source.

"The club has already began with the process of a major clear out at the end of the season and Morrison is one of the players set to leave the club."

Morrison grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for possessing a stolen car.

The Ghanaian was later released by the South African Police following an intervention of his club.

By Patrick Akoto

