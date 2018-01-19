South African side Bidvest Wits eye Samuel Affum swoop

South African Premier League side Soccer Bidvest Wits have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian forward Samuel Affum in the ongoing transfer window. The former Hearts of Oak striker is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Egyptian top flight side Wadi Degla SC last year August.

And according to a source close to KickOff.com, defending league champions, Bidvest Wits are keen to wrap up the signing of the 27-year-old as he's expected to touch base with the Students this week.

"He is a quality striker. He is not coming here for trials but an assessment because he is a high-profile player," says the source.

"The club wants to see if he could fit in their style and adjust to the environment before they could sign him."

Affum could become the second Ghanaian in the ranks of the Johannesburg-based side after Edwin Gyimah.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

