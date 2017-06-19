South African side Bloemfontein Celtic lead Mumuni Abubakar's chase

South African side Bloemfontein Celtic have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar, according to media reports.

Abubakar, who was reported to on his way out of Black Leopards after the club's hopes of winning promotion to the elite division was dashed last Saturday following a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC in the Limpopo Derby at Thohoyandou stadium.

The former Ghana youth midfielder's contract with the Leopards will expire at the end of the season and has been linked with several clubs in the ABSA Premier League.