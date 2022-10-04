South Korea defender Kim Min-jae set for first audition against Mohammed Kudus in UCL clash between Ajax and Napoli

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae is set to face Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus in the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and Ajax.

It will be the first meeting between the two players ahead of the highly-anticipated World Cup clash between Ghana and South Korea.

The South Korean is expected to take notes on the in-form attacker before the teams break camp in November for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus has been in scintillating form, scoring in the two games of the UEFA Champions League. The 22-year-old netted against Rangers and Liverpool.

The Black Stars ace is expected to start against Napoli tonight after starting from the bench in the Eredivisie game against Go Eagles.

Mohammed Kudus has scored six goals in all competition this season, playing as a false number nine.