Spain-born Inaki Williams scores for Athletic Club in Copa del Rey

Spain-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored neat finish for Athletic Club in their 3-0 triumph over Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The 22-year-old popped up in the box following a goal-month melee and tucked home with the goalkeeper beaten.

Williams goal added to a first-half strike from Etxeita and a 47th minute goal from Raul Garcia.

What became the headline grabber was not the goal scored by the Spain U21 international but his imperious show of pace that left his markers in his pace.

He has scored twice in the La Liga for Athletic and he's the first Black footballer to have played for Los Leones in their 117-year history.

Though he has represented Spain at youth level, he could play for Ghana as his father hails from the West African country.

By El Akyereko

