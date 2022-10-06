Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon lauds youngster Nico Williams

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon praises his teammate Nico Williams' efforts while attempting to relieve pressure on the youngster, who recently joined the national team amid calls for him to be included in the World Cup squad after his recent debut.

The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper was one of the best players in Spain's win over Portugal to reach the UEFA Nations League. He made three good saves, while Williams assisted the winner scored by Alvaro Morata.

"Nico is a kid with a great personality. The group also helps to integrate well and he knew people. In the first days he was already making friends with different teammates and as a result of us being able to score that goal pass against Portugal, he expresses the desire he has for helping the group. He's a very good teammate. You put all that together and he gives you the player he is," Simon commented.

Simon is sure to make Spain's World Cup squad. And Nico? The Athletic goalkeeper relieves pressure on Luis Enrique's decision and the possible significance in the immediate future of the youngest of the Williams brothers.

"These are big words for everyone. Nico has already shown that he can be decisive and this year you see him every time he faces you. You have to be calm with him because he is a kid who knows that he has to continue doing things well," he said.

Nico's senior brother Inaki Williams plays for Ghana.