Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams wants Athletic Bilbao stay

Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has reiterated his desire to stay at Athletic Bilbao for a foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old hitman has been linked with a move away from San Mamés after impressing in his second season with the first team last term.

Reports suggest that, Juventus, Broussia Dortmund and English side Liverpool have expressed interest in signing him this summer.

However, Williams says he is enjoying his time with the Basque side hence he will not move to a new club.

"Nothing is true, I'm fine at where I am. I feel great happiness, I want to stay several more years," he told Mundo Deportivo

"Not that I know but it's my agent who handles these things,"

He is currently under contract until 2021 and has a big release clause written into his contract.

Inaki managed to score eight goals and provided eight assists to help Los Leones finish 7th position in the Spanish Liga Santander.