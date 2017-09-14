Spanish giants Barcelona could be back for African star

FC Barcelona are reportedly keen to make another attempt to sign an African star in January, after his proposed move to the club during the recent window broke down.

OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri's transfer to the Catalan giants was almost completed before the Spaniards reportedly pulled out of the deal at the last minute.

However, a new report by Spanish publication Sport suggests the Blaugrana could return for the Ivory Coast midfielder in January.

Sources within the Barcelona camp have reportedly claimed that the club's bosses are confident a deal could still happen, particularly after the 26-year-old said it would be a "dream move".

Seri has since insisted he has moved on from his initial disappointment, and is now focusing on his campaign with Nice.

"I turned the page after 31 August," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"When you do not go, you belong to a club and you have to give everything for this club.

"This transfer did not happen but it has not destabilised me. I was affected.

"But then in this game (against Monaco on Saturday), we were all sturdy mentally and I have forgotten everything, a new page is turning.

"We started our season well and we hope that the adventure will be a beautiful one."

Seri would have become the eighth African to have donned the Barcelona shirt if he had completed his move in August, and his dream might still come true.

Source: Soccerladuma.co.za

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)