Spanish La Liga side Granada confirm the signing of Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso on loan

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has joined Granada on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos until June 2017, with the Spanish side reserving an option to buy at the end of the season.

Wakaso is no stranger to Spanish football, having had previous spells with Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol and UD Las Palmas. In La Liga he has made a total of 63 appearances to date.

The Ghanaian is also an international for his country, with 45 caps and 12 goals to his name.

Wakaso is currently competing with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, Wakaso will join the Granada CF squad upon completion of this tournament.

By Rahman Osman

