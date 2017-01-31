Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Spanish La Liga side Granada confirm the signing of Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso on loan

Published on: 31 January 2017
Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international  Mubarak Wakaso has joined Granada on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos until June 2017, with the Spanish side reserving an option to buy at the end of the season.

Wakaso is no stranger to Spanish football, having had previous spells with ElcheVillarrealEspanyol and UD Las Palmas. In La Liga he has made a total of 63 appearances to date.

The Ghanaian is also an international for his country, with 45 caps and 12 goals to his name.

Wakaso is currently competing with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, Wakaso will join the Granada CF squad upon completion of this tournament.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

 

Mubarak Wakaso latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations