Spanish La Liga side Granada to complete Mubarak Wakaso signing today

Struggling Spanish La Liga side Granada will complete the signing of Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso today as they look to add more grit in the middle of the Park.

The Black Stars midfielder is currently in Gabon with his national team as they prepare for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Cameroon later this week.

Wakaso has had stints with Elche, Granada and Las Palmas in the past but moved to Greece with Panathinaikos last summer despite being chased by some of the top team in both Spain and France.

He will be returning to familiar surrounding having made such an impact while playing in the Spanish League.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)