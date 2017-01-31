Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas close in on Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso is getting close to a return to Spanish League after a frustrating spell with Panathinaikos in Greece.

UD Las Palmas could have Wakaso Mubarak who was a hit during his time on loan withe club.

The tough tackling midfielder is in camp with the Black Stars but there are reports that he is not ready to return to Greece football.

Wakaso played for Las Palmas last season but failed to sign a long term contract, deciding to move to Panathinaikos instead.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)