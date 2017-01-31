Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas close in on Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Published on: 31 January 2017
Ghana international Razak Brimah

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso is getting close to a return to Spanish League after a frustrating spell with Panathinaikos in Greece.

UD Las Palmas could have Wakaso Mubarak who was a hit during his time on loan withe club.

The tough tackling midfielder is in camp with the Black Stars but there are reports that he is not ready to return to Greece football.

Wakaso played for Las Palmas last season but failed to sign a long term contract, deciding to move to Panathinaikos instead.

Mubarak Wakaso latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations