Spanish national team host birthday party for Ghana target Inaki Williams

The Spanish national team hosted a surprise birthday party for Ghana target Inaki Williams who turned 23 recently.

The Atletico Madrid forward is a hot cake in Spain with his exploits with the Basque club growing by the day.

His roots are traced to Ghana and the West African country hold slim hopes of luring him with constant games to play for them.

Williams is yet to play for the senior Spanish national team and with the World Cup around the corner it would be interesting to hear his final decision.

Below is a video of the party that was organized for Williams:

