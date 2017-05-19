Spanish side CD Leganese ready to splash 500,000 Euros to sign Genoa midfielder Isaac Coffie

Spanish CD Leganes are ready to splash 500,000 Euros to sign Genoa Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie.

Multiple sources claim the La Liga side have been enchanted by the quality of the African and could swoop for his services in the summer.

Cofie has a year left on his current deal which means the Italian outfit must act and fast to tie him down.

It has been reported that Leganese are ready to meet his buy-out clause as they see him an the ideal man to provide cover for the back-four.

The Ghanaian has made a total of 16 appearance for Genoa this season.

The 25-year-old spent last the last three seasons on loan at Chievo Verona and Carpi.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)